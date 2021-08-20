LootLove is trying her hand at DJing, but here’s why you won’t see her at a shisanyam near you

Since her first stint in the entertainment industry as a host on SABC1's Live Amp, Loot has made a name for herself as a radio and TV personality.

During the lockdown, she shared her love for music with her fans on Instagram Live with a show called Sunset Blues. She reached over 30-thousand views as she played R&B and Neo Soul while interacting with her followers, and later created a playlist on Apple music.

Today, she is the presenter of Apple Music's radio show called Africa Now Radio, after her exit from MetroFM.

“I am beyond elated to announce that I am the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple music. Africa Now Radio with LootLove.” she wrote, announcing the big news earlier this year.