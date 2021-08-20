Makhadzi buys herself a home after building houses for mom, dad and gran

Congratulations are in order for one of Limpopo’s finest artists, Makhadzi, after she announced she has finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes. Three to be exact!

Taking to Twitter with an inspirational post, the star can be seen in a snap sitting on top of counters in her new home and overjoyed by her latest achievement.

Makhadzi shared her joy about officially being a homeowner at age 25.

“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.

The Kokovha hitmaker revealed her home was the fourth.

“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi.