Makhadzi buys herself a home after building houses for mom, dad and gran

20 August 2021 - 12:00
The singer has opened up about her journey of building homes for her family members.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Congratulations are in order for one of Limpopo’s finest artists, Makhadzi, after she announced she has finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes. Three to be exact!

Taking to Twitter with an inspirational post, the star can be seen in a snap sitting on top of counters in her new home and overjoyed by her latest achievement.

Makhadzi shared her joy about officially being a homeowner at age 25.

The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.

 The Kokovha hitmaker revealed her home was the fourth. 

“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi.

The star said she has only been able to buy her own home after she provided for her family members first. She said her dream was always to see her family live a better life.

“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger, and God chose me to make a difference. When you pray and work hard everything is possible,” said Makhadzi.

This led to “Congratulations Makhadzi” trending with the internet singing the star’s praises for her latest feats.

Check out the posts from fans:

This isn’t the only achievement the star has recently had reason to celebrate. She was announced as the most streamed female artist on Apple Music with her album Kokovha.

Apple Music launched a Visionary Women Campaign to celebrate women in music and their achievements for Women’s Month, citing Kokovha by Makhadzi as the most-streamed Mzansi Female Album in SA in 2021.

“It’s a very good thing especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank not saying one day I will be on Apple music topping the charts, That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music.”

“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I make sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.

Makhadzi’s ‘Kokovha’ becomes most streamed album on Apple Music in SA

All hail queen Makhadzi!
