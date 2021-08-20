Makhadzi buys herself a home after building houses for mom, dad and gran
Congratulations are in order for one of Limpopo’s finest artists, Makhadzi, after she announced she has finally bought a home for herself, but only after seeing to it that her family members also have nice homes. Three to be exact!
Taking to Twitter with an inspirational post, the star can be seen in a snap sitting on top of counters in her new home and overjoyed by her latest achievement.
Makhadzi shared her joy about officially being a homeowner at age 25.
“The first time I entered my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself,” she wrote.
The Kokovha hitmaker revealed her home was the fourth.
“I built my grandmother a house. Just because my mom and father separated I decided not to choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought my own house!” said Makhadzi.
The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of my self. I built my grandmother a house 🏡 just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to built them two different houses.— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021
Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/yYq8bMNWjL
Hey listen! I am 25 years and I managed to built 4 houses 🏠 congratulations to my self NDITOFPFI MUFUKADZI WA VHUTALI ❤️🥳— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021
The star said she has only been able to buy her own home after she provided for her family members first. She said her dream was always to see her family live a better life.
“My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life. I didn’t care about wearing expensive clothes but to make sure all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger, and God chose me to make a difference. When you pray and work hard everything is possible,” said Makhadzi.
My dream was to see my parents and my grandmother living a better life, I didn’t care about wearing expecive clothes but to make sure that all my family have a place to sleep and hide hunger and god chose me to make a different. When you pray and work hard everything is possible.— Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) August 19, 2021
This led to “Congratulations Makhadzi” trending with the internet singing the star’s praises for her latest feats.
Check out the posts from fans:
Congratulations Makhadzi for her new modern style mansion 👏🏼👏🏼🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7Ei45evl17— Immortal The Great 👑⚔ (@ChifhiwaMawela) August 20, 2021
This is wonderful.— 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞 (@PearlModiadie) August 19, 2021
Congratulations Makhadzi 💫🙌🏾 https://t.co/wscL0htjo4
And come to think of it Makhadzi doesn't talk a lot she just showcase🔥🔥🔥, May God give us all the spirit of moving in silence, Let our works speak for us oh Lord❤️😍 Congratulations Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/rPWW1ZADQI— Zealot Titusson (@titusson_zealot) August 20, 2021
Congratulations Makhadzi for buying herself a new house ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/ZaUtxFRpLM— Ndi MuVenda (@Ndi_Muvenda_) August 19, 2021
An example that our life will not change for the better till we change our attitude— Jo (@DrJude9) August 20, 2021
Continuous hard work and positive spirit brings success and good luck
Congratulations Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/VsRCq2VJd4
When Talent works hard👌🔥🥂— Billions4Her2 (@MsKabzela) August 20, 2021
Congratulations Makhadzi pic.twitter.com/w3ZHryP0cG
This isn’t the only achievement the star has recently had reason to celebrate. She was announced as the most streamed female artist on Apple Music with her album Kokovha.
Apple Music launched a Visionary Women Campaign to celebrate women in music and their achievements for Women’s Month, citing Kokovha by Makhadzi as the most-streamed Mzansi Female Album in SA in 2021.
“It’s a very good thing especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank not saying one day I will be on Apple music topping the charts, That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music.”
“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I make sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE.