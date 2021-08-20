Pearl Thusi comes for those who boast about being blocked by others online

Media personality Pearl Thusi couldn’t help but laugh after she discovered people are proud to be on celebrities’ blocked lists on social media, and says she doesn’t think it is something worth bragging about.

Taking to Twitter to discuss this new phenomena, the star had a good laugh about people who seems to take joy in discussing who has taken the time to block them on social media.

She said that it is hilarious that people gloat about who blocked them on the socials.

“So there are people who love boasting about who has blocked you? That’s hilarious.” said Pearl.