Pearl Thusi comes for those who boast about being blocked by others online

20 August 2021 - 14:00
Pearl Thusi had a good chuckle about those who are excited to be blocked on social media platforms.
Pearl Thusi had a good chuckle about those who are excited to be blocked on social media platforms.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

Media personality Pearl Thusi couldn’t help but laugh after she discovered people are proud to be on celebrities’ blocked lists on social media, and says she doesn’t think it is something worth bragging about.

Taking to Twitter to discuss this new phenomena, the star had a good laugh about people who seems to take joy in discussing who has taken the time to block them on social media.

She said that it is hilarious that people gloat about who blocked them on the socials. 

“So there are people who love boasting about who has blocked you? That’s hilarious.” said Pearl.

Many of Pearl’s stans took to the reply section of the tweet.

Some said those without lives often take joy in being blocked, with many sharing their experiences of being blocked on Twitter by some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Check out the reactions below:

Though Pearl doesn’t pay attention to her haters who may catch the block button, she doesn’t take kindly to discrimination against her.

In July after riots and looting broke out in KwaZulu-Natal, the actress weighed in on what has being labelled as the #PhoenixMassacre.

Pearl responded to US actress Priyanka Chopra’s Twitter post earlier this year calling for people to use their resources and donate aid in the aftermath of Covid-19 in India. 

That’s when a local Twitter user responded to Priyanka’s tweet by claiming Pearl was spreading hatred towards Indians in SA.

The Queen Sono actress was quick to trash the claims, saying if her accuser could not substantiate her allegations, she would take her to court.

Guys. Point me in the direction of when I spread hatred towards Indians? If you cannot find it, then I’d like to point my lawyer in the direction of the point where I take you to court,” Pearl wrote.

