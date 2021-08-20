TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee ‘defends’ Cassper’s shoe after tweep mocks his ‘Chinese’ design

20 August 2021 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Prince Kaybee calls Cassper Nyovest's shoe brand an 'existing Chinese design.'
Prince Kaybee calls Cassper Nyovest's shoe brand an 'existing Chinese design.'
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee has taken another jab at Cassper Nyovest, and this time he is taking shots at his shoe brand, The Roof Of Fame 990.

Prince mocked Cassper, saying the rapper doesn’t have enough money to produce a shoe he designed from scratch.

This after a local Twitter user claimed Cassper’s sneaker in collaboration with Drip Footwear was of “low quality” and bringing the popular SA sneaker brand into disrepute.

“Just want to defend Sasko Sam here for once. Starting and designing your own shoe from scratch is expensive. He doesn’t have the money to do that so best bet is get a Chinese existing design, put a tree and sell to Dome Fill Ups, commercial business principal,” Prince Kaybee wrote.

Cassper Nyovest responded to the “hate” with a video on Twitter saying the insults about his shoes on social media were all a lie. He said people were flocking to buy the footwear and  many on social media had expressed interest in obtaining a pair.

“They are trolling something else about the shoe and they wanna keep saying something about the shoe but thousands of people keep buying the shoe. Julius Malema tweeted that he is gonna buy 50 pairs to give away and the tweet got 11,000 likes, which means 11,000 people want the shoe.

“What are you gonna believe? Are you gonna believe the one tweet that has people commenting and trolling or are you going to believe the 11,000 people who would love to win the shoe? Twitter is a lie man.” he said.

After seeing Prince Kaybee’s tweet about Cass, one tweep said it looked like Prince Kaybee was “obsessed” with Cassper.

Prince Kaybee responded, saying he was merely responding to a joke Cassper made about him during an interview.

“Wait, how? Sasko Sam is on an interview run as we speak, saying the same joke of how I’ve never sold 1,000 tickets. Like he wakes up and goes to interviews and speaks about me. I’ve seen two interviews already, when I respond it is obsession, how?”

Cassper Nyovest calls off boxing fight with Prince Kaybee for his 'delusional' demands

Cassper Nyovest has taken back his boxing match offer to DJ Prince Kaybee
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Distorted priorities & boxing fights! Inside Prince Kaybee & Cassper’s latest twar

DJ Prince Kaybee has revealed how much rapper Cassper Nyovest offered him to get in the ring with him amid their twar.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Prince Kaybee says it is ‘risky’ to support him

"You defend me you get blocked by the whole music industry".
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Luyanda Potwana goes back to school after doing matric 20 years ago TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | ‘How much money does she have kante?’ — SA wonders as MaMkhize ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Malema blesses followers with free Cassper Nyovest sneakers — here's how much ... TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Maphorisa comes under fire after saying he is the only artist in the world ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Growing up together brought my best friend closer' — Sophie Ndaba's sweet ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top