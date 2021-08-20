Prince Kaybee ‘defends’ Cassper’s shoe after tweep mocks his ‘Chinese’ design
Prince Kaybee has taken another jab at Cassper Nyovest, and this time he is taking shots at his shoe brand, The Roof Of Fame 990.
Prince mocked Cassper, saying the rapper doesn’t have enough money to produce a shoe he designed from scratch.
This after a local Twitter user claimed Cassper’s sneaker in collaboration with Drip Footwear was of “low quality” and bringing the popular SA sneaker brand into disrepute.
“Just want to defend Sasko Sam here for once. Starting and designing your own shoe from scratch is expensive. He doesn’t have the money to do that so best bet is get a Chinese existing design, put a tree and sell to Dome Fill Ups, commercial business principal,” Prince Kaybee wrote.
Just want to defend Sasko Sam here for once, starting and designing your own shoe is from scratch is Expensive, he doesn’t have the money to do that so best bet is get a chinese existing design, put a tree and sell to Dome FillUps, commercial Buisness principal. https://t.co/VmI6UIrNDB— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 19, 2021
Cassper Nyovest responded to the “hate” with a video on Twitter saying the insults about his shoes on social media were all a lie. He said people were flocking to buy the footwear and many on social media had expressed interest in obtaining a pair.
“They are trolling something else about the shoe and they wanna keep saying something about the shoe but thousands of people keep buying the shoe. Julius Malema tweeted that he is gonna buy 50 pairs to give away and the tweet got 11,000 likes, which means 11,000 people want the shoe.
“What are you gonna believe? Are you gonna believe the one tweet that has people commenting and trolling or are you going to believe the 11,000 people who would love to win the shoe? Twitter is a lie man.” he said.
Twitter is a lie man. https://t.co/6f3nifzep0 pic.twitter.com/UliPV5Sfsc— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) August 19, 2021
After seeing Prince Kaybee’s tweet about Cass, one tweep said it looked like Prince Kaybee was “obsessed” with Cassper.
Prince Kaybee responded, saying he was merely responding to a joke Cassper made about him during an interview.
“Wait, how? Sasko Sam is on an interview run as we speak, saying the same joke of how I’ve never sold 1,000 tickets. Like he wakes up and goes to interviews and speaks about me. I’ve seen two interviews already, when I respond it is obsession, how?”
Wait, how?? Sasko Sam is on an interview run as we speak saying the same joke of how I’ve never sold a thousand tickets, like he wakes up and goes to interviews and speaks about me, I’ve seen two interviews already, when I respond its obsession, how? https://t.co/zmXWGhtqJU— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) August 19, 2021