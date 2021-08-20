Prince Kaybee ‘defends’ Cassper’s shoe after tweep mocks his ‘Chinese’ design

Prince Kaybee has taken another jab at Cassper Nyovest, and this time he is taking shots at his shoe brand, The Roof Of Fame 990.

Prince mocked Cassper, saying the rapper doesn’t have enough money to produce a shoe he designed from scratch.

This after a local Twitter user claimed Cassper’s sneaker in collaboration with Drip Footwear was of “low quality” and bringing the popular SA sneaker brand into disrepute.

“Just want to defend Sasko Sam here for once. Starting and designing your own shoe from scratch is expensive. He doesn’t have the money to do that so best bet is get a Chinese existing design, put a tree and sell to Dome Fill Ups, commercial business principal,” Prince Kaybee wrote.