'There’s no debating this' — Pabi Moloi calls out those who don’t teach their children their mother tongue

TV and radio host Pabi Moloi has joined in on the conversation on teaching children their mother tongue, saying that knowing another language is regarded as a sign of intelligence.

It all began after a tweep made a statement to encourage others to learn an ethnic language. The user said that teaching one's child their mother tongue will not affect their intelligence, as some may believe.

Weighing in, Pabi said that instead of society shaming people learning an indigenous language, it should be celebrated and in fact be considered a marker of progress and intelligence.

She also hit back at those who refuse to teach these languages, saying there is no excuse.

“In fact it should increase intelligence and it gives them so much social cache. There’s no debating this really,” said Pabi.