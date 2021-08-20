TshisaLIVE

'There’s no debating this' — Pabi Moloi calls out those who don’t teach their children their mother tongue

20 August 2021 - 07:00
Pabi Moloi says there is no excuse for children not knowing their mother tongue.
TV and radio host Pabi Moloi has joined in on the conversation on teaching children their mother tongue, saying that knowing another language is regarded as a sign of intelligence.

It all began after a tweep made a statement to encourage others to learn an ethnic language. The user said that teaching one's child their mother tongue will not affect their intelligence, as some may believe.

Weighing in, Pabi said that instead of society shaming people learning an indigenous language, it should be celebrated and in fact be considered a marker of progress and intelligence.

She also hit back at those who refuse to teach these languages, saying there is no excuse.

In fact it should increase intelligence and it gives them so much social cache. There’s no debating this really,” said Pabi.

Recently, Toya Delazy took to social media to hit back at those who look down on their African roots, encouraging her followers to “take back” their language and culture.

“Speak your native language to your children or watch it die within the next 20 years. Looking down on your relatives who speak your native tongue because you speak perfect English is stupid. It’s like being proud of borrowed clothes.

“Many of you are depressed because you are denied your natural self. Language is the road map of a culture. There is nothing educational about erasure. If you can’t speak your mother tongue, you have been robbed of great joy.” she said. 

