WATCH | Sonia Mbele chats about looking for love after divorce & trying Tinder

Sonia Mbele opened up recently about her failed attempts at finding love again after her divorce.

The actress, who was married to Leslie Sedibe for eight years before they split, shed light on whether she was looking to get married again in a recent interview on Podcast and Chill with Mac G.

“With my ex boyfriend, I used to say yes [I want to get married again] ... but now that he's no longer there I'm like meh,” she said.

Sonia said that because she is old school, if she were looking to get into a relationship, she would want her partner to be a gentleman.

She added that she had even tried to find love on Tinder for two weeks under a different name towards the end of 2020.

The DiepCity actress went on to set the record straight on her relationship with the late actor Menzi Ngubane, saying that they were strictly professional actors despite their on-screen romance on Generations.

“We never, not even once. To a point where [when] we said goodbye, we respected each other's spaces. I would not call him at home. There were boundaries that should never be crossed and we never crossed one single one, it was highly professional,” she said.

Watch her response below: