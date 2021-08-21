IN SNAPS | Musa and Liesl's love story, from DMs to wedding plans

Love is in the air for Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie, one of Mzansi's cutest celeb couples.

The pair have been sharing pictures of themselves since announcing their relationship with an engagement in June and their lobola ceremony last month.

The had kept their love private until Musa asked for Liesl's hand in marriage.

Musa share last month that his interest in Liesl started with a picture of Liesl that his friend shared on her Instagram stories.

He responded with a lovestruck emoji. He also didn't waste time and sent Liesl a message.

“Within the hour I sent Liesl a sweet innocent message and as they say, the rest is history. Since that day I’ve spoken to Liesl every day, throughout the day. The love of my life and future wife.”

Luckily for Musa, the former Miss SA liked him enough to give him a shot.

Last Thursday, Liesl shared snaps of her black and white themed bridal shower and it was cute!

From engagement reveal to Liesl's bridal shower - here are 10 snaps from the cute couple: