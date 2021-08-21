Prince Kaybee hits back at claims that men lose interest in a woman after sex

DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at claims men are prone to getting bored after being intimate with a woman, saying that gender has nothing to do with it.

It all began after a tweep started a conversation in a battle of the sexes, asking if the male gender get bored after they have had sex with a woman. This lead to much discussion about gender but Prince Kaybee didn't feel that the conversation should be targeted at men.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker said that getting bored after being intimate has nothing to do with someone's gender but rather just something that people do.

“Both genders do the same if they did not enjoy, it's not a man thing!” said Prince Kaybee.