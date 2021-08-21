TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee hits back at claims that men lose interest in a woman after sex

21 August 2021 - 10:00
Prince Kaybee says that people get bored in relationships, regardless of gender.
Prince Kaybee says that people get bored in relationships, regardless of gender.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

DJ Prince Kaybee has hit back at claims men are prone to getting bored after being intimate with a woman, saying that gender has nothing to do with it.

It all began after a tweep started a conversation in a battle of the sexes, asking if the male gender get bored after they have had sex with a woman. This lead to much discussion about gender but Prince Kaybee didn't feel that the conversation should be targeted at men.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker said that getting bored after being intimate has nothing to do with someone's gender but rather just something that people do. 

“Both genders do the same if they did not enjoy, it's not a man thing!” said Prince Kaybee.

Fans responded to Prince Kaybee in the reply section of the tweet, with some agreeing with the musician's sentiments but others said that men are more likely to get bored than women.

Check out the responses below:

Kaybee often takes to social media with his thoughts, especially on men vs women topics.

Earlier this year in a bid to uplift women, the star said that no man should get in the way of a woman making her way in the world and reaching her goals. He hit back at men who let their insecurities get in the way of a woman's success. 

“No man should stop you from following your dreams to safeguard their insecurities. We can indulge in obedience but if it threatens your future, rather not,” he tweeted.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
