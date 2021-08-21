Rapper Moozlie celebrates partner’s birthday with heartfelt dedication

S’funukwazi hitmaker Moozlie has continued to prove to fans she is a gone girl after penning a heartfelt letter to boyfriend and manager Sbuda Roc.

Taking to Instagram head over heels, the rapper and TV personality said she is lucky to be able to spend another trip about the sun with bae Sbuda, and went on to list what qualities she enjoys in her partner.

“I know for sure He had me in mind when He made you. He gave you all the qualities I need in a man. You’re so solid and so consistent. You are the personification of a real one and the true definition of a ride or die,” she wrote.

Moozlie went on to gush about her love, saying she hopes to keep seeing him achieving his dreams.

“The world is a much better place because you’re in it and I’m so happy I get to spend my life with you. I pray you see many, many more. Keep being a big dreamer and a hard worker. So many of my dreams have come true with you by my side and I know there’s so much more to come.”

Check out the post below: