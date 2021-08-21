WATCH | Ntando Duma & sister Lady Amar serving #SiblingGoals at a groove

More than the roles they get paid to play, fans love to experience life through the eyes of their faves and getting to watch actress Ntando Duma and sister Lady Amar having fun left many loving the #siblinggoals moment.

Ntando and her sister — who is a popular DJ — served “sister sister” vibes recently when they shared a video vibing to one of their favourite songs at a groove.

It was the pure joy on both Ntando and Amar's faces that was seemingly contagious for their fans, who filled up the comments section saying just how much they enjoyed watching the pair's blissful moment.

In her caption, Amar said, “If this isn’t happiness then I don’t know! It’s the screaming for me. We wasn’t ready for this song! Bopha is dangerous.”

Watch the video below: