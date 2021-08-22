TshisaLIVE

Actress Thembi Seete opens up about losing her mother to a brain tumour

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
22 August 2021 - 10:43
Actress Thembi Seete has opened up about dealing with the painful loss of her mother.
Actress Thembi Seete has opened up about dealing with the painful loss of her mother.
Image: Instagram/Thembi Seete

Actress Thembi Seete has opened up about her mother's death and how she's been dealing with the gaping hole her absence left in her heart — one month to the day after she died.

The actress revealed on Saturday that her mother had died from a brain tumour last month.

“This time, on this day, last month I lost my mom. The hardest thing in my life I ever had to deal with. I still can’t believe she’s gone.

“We were so close, we did everything together, we stayed together until the end. I still hear her voice because our bond was that strong. It’s not easy, my heart is shattered. I mean writing this right now is difficult, she was sick for a long time as she had brain tumour and was in pain most of the time,” she said.

Thembi explained that she and her family did their best to care for her mother and that while her death hurt them, they were comforted by the knowledge that she's “at peace and no longer in pain”.

Watch the video showing moments from Thembi's mom's funeral below:

The Gomora star reflected with gratitude on the good times she shared with her mother and how she raised her and her sibling to be responsible, strong and independent adults.

“God blessed us with the best mom. I am who I am today because of her. My brother is strong, responsible and independent. She sacrificed a lot for us, pushed aside her own happiness and making sure we were safe. She was overprotective, a fighter, smart, talented ... One of the best dress designers in her time and hard working.”

“I’m grateful for the years we spent together and I am thankful that she got to meet and enjoy her grandson Dakalo. I remember when she got sick again in 2018, she couldn’t walk and I had just found out that I am pregnant. I told her about DK. Guess what? She stood up and started walking again, that’s how happy she was for me. I shared my secrets, deepest thoughts with her, I mean everything. We lost our mother but we also gained the best angel. We love you so much Mom,” Thembi wrote.

The actress went on to thank everyone who supported her and her family during the  difficult period in their lives.

READ MORE

‘Thank you for choosing me’- Thembi Seete’s cute love note for her son will leave you deep in the feels!

It's that mother/son love that has us in tears.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

SNAPS | Sisterhood and all the feels - Inside Terry Pheto’s 40th celebration

Terry's day was a beautiful illustration of true sisterhood
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Refilwe Modiselle celebrates Thembi Seete for her kindness and lasting star power

"In all her elevations her spirit has kept a consistency. You are loved dearly sis. For the legend you are. Thank you," wrote Refilwe.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

SNAPS | Great views and helicopter rides! Inside Thembi Seete’s birthday

If "black don't crack" was a person ... she'd be called Thembi!
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Makhadzi buys herself a home after building houses for mom, dad and gran TshisaLIVE
  2. Prince Kaybee ‘defends’ Cassper’s shoe after tweep mocks his ‘Chinese’ design TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Maphorisa comes under fire after saying he is the only artist in the world ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cava Lady Du’s tattoo in honour of Mpura and Killer Kau TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Growing up together brought my best friend closer' — Sophie Ndaba's sweet ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...
Outgoing NA speaker Thandi Modise and her rise to the top