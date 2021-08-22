Actress Thembi Seete opens up about losing her mother to a brain tumour

Actress Thembi Seete has opened up about her mother's death and how she's been dealing with the gaping hole her absence left in her heart — one month to the day after she died.

The actress revealed on Saturday that her mother had died from a brain tumour last month.

“This time, on this day, last month I lost my mom. The hardest thing in my life I ever had to deal with. I still can’t believe she’s gone.

“We were so close, we did everything together, we stayed together until the end. I still hear her voice because our bond was that strong. It’s not easy, my heart is shattered. I mean writing this right now is difficult, she was sick for a long time as she had brain tumour and was in pain most of the time,” she said.

Thembi explained that she and her family did their best to care for her mother and that while her death hurt them, they were comforted by the knowledge that she's “at peace and no longer in pain”.

Watch the video showing moments from Thembi's mom's funeral below: