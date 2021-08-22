Letoya Makhene-Pulumo celebrates anniversary with Lebo: 'I love you forever!'
Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has taken to her Instagram to celebrate a year and six month of her love story with her wife Lebo Keswa, saying that a lot has happened in a short frame of time.
It may feel like a lifetime ago but it was only in April 2020, when Letoya revealed she was dating businesswoman Lebo. Taking to social media after Sunday World announced the relationship, Letoya confirmed their love.
“It was only a matter of time before the world found out about us, Lebo Keswa. Here’s to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said at the time.
Things moved at lightning speed after the confirmation, as Lebo paid lobola and the pair traditionally wed in December 2020.
Fast-forward to 18 months later, and Letoya cannot believe how their life has been filled with bliss. The actress revealed on Instagram how she was looking forward to spending the rest of her life with Lebo.
“Today marks a year and 6 months since my wife and I have been together. Wow! Only a year and six months? It feels like a lifetime together! I look forward to the rest of our lives together, My love, here’s to non-stop adventures and a blessed journey together. I love you forever!” she said.
Since declaring their love, Letoya and Lebo have never shied away from publicly singing each other's praises.
On Lebo's birthday earlier this year, Letoya penned a beautiful letter for her.
“My dearest love. You are an affirmation of God’s Love for me. You are the beginning of my new chapter. You are everything that I’ve ever prayed for. Today I thank God for sealing our relationship with His holy anointing. Today I thank our forefathers for blessing our union. With you, I have found my safe haven. With you, I have found my sanity. With you, I know that I will never be left wanting anything. With you, I know that my soul has found a resting place. You have showered my life with peace. You make my life rain with surprises. You have poured such a huge sense of self-love, value and self-adoration into my being.
“You have taught me what it is to be valued, to be seen, to be heard. You honour my being. You honour my womanhood. I thank you for loving me, for choosing me. I pray every day that God will bless us with a long life together ... for you have become the heartbeat — the air that I breathe. Thank you for being my Friend. Thank you for being my Lover. You are everything a woman could ever ask for. You — Lebohang Makhene-Pulumo — give me life. I promise to love you here and into the next life. Happy birthday, my Love,” she poured her heart out at the time.