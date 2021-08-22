Letoya Makhene-Pulumo celebrates anniversary with Lebo: 'I love you forever!'

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has taken to her Instagram to celebrate a year and six month of her love story with her wife Lebo Keswa, saying that a lot has happened in a short frame of time.

It may feel like a lifetime ago but it was only in April 2020, when Letoya revealed she was dating businesswoman Lebo. Taking to social media after Sunday World announced the relationship, Letoya confirmed their love.

“It was only a matter of time before the world found out about us, Lebo Keswa. Here’s to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said at the time.

Things moved at lightning speed after the confirmation, as Lebo paid lobola and the pair traditionally wed in December 2020.

Fast-forward to 18 months later, and Letoya cannot believe how their life has been filled with bliss. The actress revealed on Instagram how she was looking forward to spending the rest of her life with Lebo.

“Today marks a year and 6 months since my wife and I have been together. Wow! Only a year and six months? It feels like a lifetime together! I look forward to the rest of our lives together, My love, here’s to non-stop adventures and a blessed journey together. I love you forever!” she said.