TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | A look at Connie Chiume's workcation in Atlanta, US

22 August 2021 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Connie Chiume shares snaps of her trip to America.
Image: Instagram/ Connie Chiume

Actress Connie Chiume is making the most of a work vacation that has seen her enjoy great moments in the US.

The actress, who is rumoured to be filming a sequel of the Black Panther franchise, has been sharing images since her arrival in America last month.

Though Connie has not confirmed the reason for her overseas work trip, she's been sharing images of her touring Atlanta, Georgia.

In a recent Instagram post the actress expressed her gratitude for being able to travel and get well acquainted with the city because of her work.

“This is a wonderful workcation, I'm seeing all these places ... I'm almost seeing the whole city because of you” she said.

Watch her video below:

In 2018, Connie was one of the actors chosen to feature in the Black Panther film with John Kani and Atandwa Kani. 

“It was huge, the absolute next level of production. Everyone was so warm and welcoming, I spent time with people like Angela and Lupita and conversed with Chadwick. We all worked very hard. It was an amazing experience, we even had a party when we were done filming,” she told IOL when speaking of her experience. 

Speaking to Sowetan in an interview in June, the actress said that she was happy to be flourishing in her career at 69.

“At this age, I should be much grateful that my creator has kept me strong and healthy because not many people witness this moment. That is why I don’t even hide my age like many people in the industry do.”

