SNAPS | A look at Connie Chiume's workcation in Atlanta, US

Actress Connie Chiume is making the most of a work vacation that has seen her enjoy great moments in the US.

The actress, who is rumoured to be filming a sequel of the Black Panther franchise, has been sharing images since her arrival in America last month.

Though Connie has not confirmed the reason for her overseas work trip, she's been sharing images of her touring Atlanta, Georgia.

In a recent Instagram post the actress expressed her gratitude for being able to travel and get well acquainted with the city because of her work.

“This is a wonderful workcation, I'm seeing all these places ... I'm almost seeing the whole city because of you” she said.

Watch her video below: