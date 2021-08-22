SNAPS | Actor Sanda Shanu and wife Lunga share snaps from their white wedding
Actor Sanda Shandu and his wife Nokulunga shared snaps of their recent white wedding celebration.
The couple’s wedding ceremony was filled with laughter, love and good views when they hosted their close friends and family to celebrate their union on top of a mountain in the Tala Valley in KwaZulu-Natal.
The couple had been planning their white wedding celebration since last year.
Sanda revealed that he asked for his partner’s hand in marriage in June 2020 and later revealed they decided to have a signing ceremony on December 20 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I’m married to the love of my life! The life of my love! My best friend,” he announced.
Sanda said they were looking forward to celebrating with their close friends and family members once they were able to do so
“We were meant to have uMembeso in August 2020 but Covid-19 unfortunately did not allow for that. We had to reschedule all wedding celebrations to 2021. With the volatility of 2020 and the extreme universal loss, it was such a reminder to us that tomorrow is not promised and we couldn’t wait another day to call each other husband and wife. With two of our closest, as socially distanced as we could, we said ‘I do’ and the rest is history,” he wrote.
“We cannot wait for all the upcoming celebrations and we are so thankful to our family and friends for being so supportive and understanding. Giving us the space to do what’s best for us and still showing us so much love and excitement means the world to us.”