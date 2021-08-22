SNAPS | Actor Sanda Shanu and wife Lunga share snaps from their white wedding

Actor Sanda Shandu and his wife Nokulunga shared snaps of their recent white wedding celebration.

The couple’s wedding ceremony was filled with laughter, love and good views when they hosted their close friends and family to celebrate their union on top of a mountain in the Tala Valley in KwaZulu-Natal.

The couple had been planning their white wedding celebration since last year.

Sanda revealed that he asked for his partner’s hand in marriage in June 2020 and later revealed they decided to have a signing ceremony on December 20 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m married to the love of my life! The life of my love! My best friend,” he announced.