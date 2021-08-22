WATCH | Somizi trends after old video of him talking about his 'crush' on a 'young' MacG surfaces

An old video showing a snippet of an interview between veteran media personality Somizi Mhlongo and radio presenter-turned-podcaster MacG has landed the pair on the Twitter trends list as tweeps dissect their conversation.

In the one-minute video, MacG tells Somizi about a time in his life he was broke and depressed after being fired from a certain radio station.

In response, Somizi reveals that he had a crush on MacG but could never find the right time to ask him out because he was young and “looked a like a 12-year-old”.

MacG then interjects, saying he's into girls only — implying that advances from Somizi would have never worked on him.

However, Somizi then jokes that he wished he had timed his “courtship intentions” to align with the time where MacG was depressed and broke, because “when you are vulnerable, anything goes”.

Watch the video clip and listen to the conversation below: