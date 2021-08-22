WATCH | Somizi trends after old video of him talking about his 'crush' on a 'young' MacG surfaces
An old video showing a snippet of an interview between veteran media personality Somizi Mhlongo and radio presenter-turned-podcaster MacG has landed the pair on the Twitter trends list as tweeps dissect their conversation.
In the one-minute video, MacG tells Somizi about a time in his life he was broke and depressed after being fired from a certain radio station.
In response, Somizi reveals that he had a crush on MacG but could never find the right time to ask him out because he was young and “looked a like a 12-year-old”.
MacG then interjects, saying he's into girls only — implying that advances from Somizi would have never worked on him.
However, Somizi then jokes that he wished he had timed his “courtship intentions” to align with the time where MacG was depressed and broke, because “when you are vulnerable, anything goes”.
Watch the video clip and listen to the conversation below:
MacG: I was depressed & broke, it was after I was fired— TUMZA (@DjNewAfrica) August 21, 2021
Somizi: Damn, where was I to pounce on you, I've always had a crush on you but you were too young
MacG: But I'm only into girls
Somizi: But when you vulnerable anything goes pic.twitter.com/WrqEYFhHp1
The video ignited a conversation over Somizi's character on the TL.
Tweeps took to the TL to express their varied opinions and interpretations on the brief conversation between Somizi and MacG.
You can follow the comments under the terms MacG and Somizi, which were trending in the top 20 list on Sunday.