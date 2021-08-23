Naakmusiq is ready to explore the podcast world under MacG's network

Multitalented artist Anga 'Naakmusiq' Makubalo may not always flaunt his gigs but he's got a lot going on from being on various online streaming and television programmes to making boss moves in the business space — all as he also explores “new” podcast territory.

“I've done both acting and music each year, there hasn't been a year where I didn't release a song or a year where I was not on a TV show, so in terms of my focus I'm always trying to do both at all times so that's not something that I'm looking to stop any time soon,” he tells TshisaLIVE.

The actor recently appeared on Netflix's Jiva series, is in a new movie titled Nandi, has just wrapped up shooting Isono on BET and has another movie in the works.

Recently, the singer revealed that he was joining Mac G's Podcast and Chill network with a show called Podcast and Rides where he will be exploring his love for cars.

“Super excited to be joining the Podcast and Chill network,” he said when making the announcement.