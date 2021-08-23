Naakmusiq is ready to explore the podcast world under MacG's network
Multitalented artist Anga 'Naakmusiq' Makubalo may not always flaunt his gigs but he's got a lot going on from being on various online streaming and television programmes to making boss moves in the business space — all as he also explores “new” podcast territory.
“I've done both acting and music each year, there hasn't been a year where I didn't release a song or a year where I was not on a TV show, so in terms of my focus I'm always trying to do both at all times so that's not something that I'm looking to stop any time soon,” he tells TshisaLIVE.
The actor recently appeared on Netflix's Jiva series, is in a new movie titled Nandi, has just wrapped up shooting Isono on BET and has another movie in the works.
Recently, the singer revealed that he was joining Mac G's Podcast and Chill network with a show called Podcast and Rides where he will be exploring his love for cars.
“Super excited to be joining the Podcast and Chill network,” he said when making the announcement.
Speaking to his entrepreneurial spirit, Naakmusiq says that DJ Tira had a great influence on how he manoeuvred in business.
“Five years ago, all I knew was that I wanted to invest in something, I did not know what but I knew that I didn't think that what I made was going to sustain me forever, so I started thinking about generational wealth.”
“Being around people who have those conversations made me develop an interest in doing a lot more. Tira being one of them because he does not only do music and events, so being around him really peaked my interest in business and at that time it was just about raising enough capital so that by the time I do want to start something I have enough to invest,” said the actor.
The singer talked about what makes his bromance with the Afrotainment record label owner work.
“We've got a great relationship, musically and out of studio as well, it's just developed over the years. Once you worked your arse off, that's when he gains respect for you ... he likes the fact that I'm a go-getter, I'm making my own business deals and he likes how hands-on I am with the music instead of sitting around for him to do it and things like that has made our relationship nicer. That's where the strength in the friendship comes from.”
Naakmusiq spends a lot of his time at his home studio and last Friday he released a new single titled Gabi Gabi which he says is a song that will have toes tapping and people dancing in the festive season.
“I don't write specifically about anyone. It is a season where a lot of love will be celebrated, weddings are going to happen so as opposed to the usual house music I release I decided to take a different angle and have people celebrate in a different way so it plays in the clubs, all good.”