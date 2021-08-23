RHOD star Mabusi thanks fans: ‘You are not forced to love me but the love is so overwhelming’

Real Housewives Of Durban star Busisiwe “Mabusi” Seme has shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to fans who continue to support her and her business.

Mabusi is not an original cast member of the reality show and was introduced by Nonku Williams, who is one of the wives and main cast members.

During an Instagram Live on Sunday, she admitted she joined the show to get exposure for her business.

“I never saw this coming. When I went to the Real Housewives of Durban I never [anticipated] the impact it would bring. When I did it, I wanted exposure for my business mostly and what I got was way beyond what I anticipated,” she said.

Mabusi said she was surprised she still had supporters even after the show wrapped in April.

“This show happened how many months ago? And you guys still remember! You guys are amazing. You are not forced to love me but the love is so overwhelming. The love, the hugs, wow. I don't take any of this for granted. I'm grateful, God bless you all,” she said.