RHOD star Mabusi thanks fans: ‘You are not forced to love me but the love is so overwhelming’
Real Housewives Of Durban star Busisiwe “Mabusi” Seme has shared a heartfelt message of gratitude to fans who continue to support her and her business.
Mabusi is not an original cast member of the reality show and was introduced by Nonku Williams, who is one of the wives and main cast members.
During an Instagram Live on Sunday, she admitted she joined the show to get exposure for her business.
“I never saw this coming. When I went to the Real Housewives of Durban I never [anticipated] the impact it would bring. When I did it, I wanted exposure for my business mostly and what I got was way beyond what I anticipated,” she said.
Mabusi said she was surprised she still had supporters even after the show wrapped in April.
“This show happened how many months ago? And you guys still remember! You guys are amazing. You are not forced to love me but the love is so overwhelming. The love, the hugs, wow. I don't take any of this for granted. I'm grateful, God bless you all,” she said.
Mabusi walked away with a solid fan base after the first season of the show. Fans loved her authenticity and kindness. This came up during the Live, to which she responded by saying she can't be anything but herself.
“I don't know how to be anything besides myself and I'm amazed by how you guys see through people and pay attention to whether people are real or not. I found out during the show that people do pay attention to whether people are real or not, read between the lines and choose the best characters,” she said.
She would not confirm whether there will be a second season of the show and if she will be part of it.
Mabusi was often made “the butt of the jokes” by the other wives despite being unproblematic and friendly.
During the Live, she said she's still on speaking terms with one of the main cast members, Ayanda Ncwane, widow of gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane.