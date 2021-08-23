Thembisa Nxumalo returns home after battling Covid-19 for four months

Thembisa Nxumalo has returned home from hospital after her lengthy battle with Covid-19.

The actress took ill in April and was in and out of Mediclinic Morningside and Mediclinic Sandton after she was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was aggravated by an allergic reaction.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE on Sunday, the actress and her family shared details of her four month battle with the coronavirus virus and how thankful she was to have made it out of hospital.

“I was in hospital on and off for two months from April before spending a full month in hospital recently. It has been frightening time, I am thankful to the specialists who monitored me carefully, who were able to diagnose me and treat me.