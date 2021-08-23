‘What Zakes did cannot be undone’ — SA applauds Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ hit song

Musician Zakes Bantwini has been living on the Twitter trends list and people’s WhatsApp statuses since he dropped his Kunye playlist, giving SA a taste of his unreleased hit song Obama.

Mzansi has taken to several social media platforms to applaud Zakes’ “musical genius” and praise him for his latest offering.

He was the latest artist to be featured on the series which started by Shimza with the aim of providing a platform that connects SA’s established and unsung stars to international artists, peers and audiences.

Zakes did his live streamed show on August 19 with Thandi Draai and Darque.

The visuals recorded at the “spiritual” music event introduced SA to one of Zakes’ work of art, the song Osama .

The song, which he played at a recent live streamed series event, features an artist named Kasango.

While the official track and lyrics haven’t been shared, SA has fallen in love with the song and has already given it “anthem” status.

Industry colleagues including Fistas Mixwell and DJ Fresh gave Zakes a shoutout for his music.

Watch the video below: