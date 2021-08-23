‘What Zakes did cannot be undone’ — SA applauds Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ hit song
Musician Zakes Bantwini has been living on the Twitter trends list and people’s WhatsApp statuses since he dropped his Kunye playlist, giving SA a taste of his unreleased hit song Obama.
Mzansi has taken to several social media platforms to applaud Zakes’ “musical genius” and praise him for his latest offering.
He was the latest artist to be featured on the series which started by Shimza with the aim of providing a platform that connects SA’s established and unsung stars to international artists, peers and audiences.
Zakes did his live streamed show on August 19 with Thandi Draai and Darque.
The visuals recorded at the “spiritual” music event introduced SA to one of Zakes’ work of art, the song Osama .
The song, which he played at a recent live streamed series event, features an artist named Kasango.
While the official track and lyrics haven’t been shared, SA has fallen in love with the song and has already given it “anthem” status.
Industry colleagues including Fistas Mixwell and DJ Fresh gave Zakes a shoutout for his music.
Watch the video below:
Many of Zakes’ fans called the moment “Zakes comeback”, saying the movement Osama was about to start reminded them of the Zakes of old — the one who gave SA hit tracks like Ghetto and Bum Bum.
Fans appreciated the “break” from the amapiano sound which has been dominating the music scene and loved Zakes’ approach to music, saying something about the song felt spiritual.
“This Osama song by Zakes Bantwini is going to make people cry real tears. It’s powerful,” said one tweep.
“Song so good it got me feeling like I’m levitating on a cloud or something,” said another.
“Zakes Bantwini is export material. He is definitely going global,” said one fan.
Here are some of the top reactions:
This Osama song by Zakes Bantwini is gonna make people cry real tear. It is powerful! pic.twitter.com/1DeMDd97XQ— KIM KHULU (@KimCool23963832) August 21, 2021
Is it safe to say Zakes Bantwini save afro house music with Osama 🔥🔥❤️🎶 pic.twitter.com/KmEfd2ztjp— Nicodemus Dlamini (@Sibalukhulu41) August 21, 2021
This is what I imagine when I hear Zakes Bantwini 's "Osama" ft Kasango 😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HN4Z5GM4hr— TseBando 👩🏿 (@TseBando) August 21, 2021
Zakes Bantwini usenzani kodwa in middle of Pandemic 😭😭 this song is so spiritual 🔥🔥definitely song of the year🙌🏾🙌🏾Osama pic.twitter.com/kpdTNi5Mvl— Sabelo Mbeje (@sabza1_za) August 21, 2021
The fact that i can't sing / I don't know the lyrics of Osama by Zakes Bantwini iyangibulala pic.twitter.com/4cMO40dLnm— Sbusiso Ntuli (@Sbuda_wekasi) August 20, 2021
What Zakes Bantwini and Kasango did in OSAMA, cannot be undidn't nasi🤞🏾🤞🏾😭😭😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#ZakesBantwini pic.twitter.com/HukpHQX1em— Modern day Ota Benga (@JazzyLakudura) August 20, 2021
Zakes Bantwini fought the fight 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #osama . @ZakesBantwiniSA we need the lyrics asap bhuti pic.twitter.com/5ITKaQTN0o— Gift Sebiloane 🎯 (@Iam_Giftious) August 20, 2021
Zakes bantwini was on to something when he made #Osama 😍 pic.twitter.com/98DpOfsscE— Motlamedi (@AbutiMotlamedi) August 23, 2021