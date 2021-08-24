Another trailblazing move by MacG’s Podcast and Chill as they air on Channel O

Despite having being “cancelled” a few times on the net, MacG remains a fave and his podcast continues making trailblazing moves with his latest one seeing his podcast get housed by Channel O TV.

In a statement sent out by the music channel, they announced their decision to add the popular podcast to their line-up — a move they describe as a “culture reset”.

“We love giving our viewers content that is relevant, relatable and topical, and Podcast and Chill with MacG is exactly that. The interviews are always candid, interesting and impossible to ignore. The chemistry between MacG and his guests makes for great television and we’re thrilled to have them join Channel O,” says Nomsa Philiso, the director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

Taking to social media, MacG expressed his excitement when he shared the news.

“It is with great pleasure to announce that @podcastwithmacg has a new home. 21h30pm every Wednesday @ChannelOTV from September 1. Shout out to All Chillers worldwide. The Podcast Team and Channel O. 'The revolution will be televised'.”