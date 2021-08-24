Halala! DJ Zinhle confirms pregnancy and 'Unexpected' reality TV show

The speculation about Zinhle's pregnancy was rife about a month ago when sources revealed to Sunday World that Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz — of Black Motion fame — were parents to be.

TshisaLIVE reached out for a comment from Zinhle and her team at the time and they declined.

Now, with an Instagram post shared on Monday night, the DJ finally spilled the beans.

“I have exciting and UNEXPECTED news for you this evening,” said the DJ.

“Allow me to introduce my very own reality show coming to BET Africa channel 129 this September! I know this is unexpected but I’m so excited to share this part of my life with you all! See you on the 18th, right?," she added.

Watch the teaser below: