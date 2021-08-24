Makhadzi sets the record straight on her relationship with Master KG

Even though Limpopo-born musicians and former couple Master KG and Makhadzi have publicly been apart for months, fans are still having a hard time accepting their break up.

Both are immensely successful individuals, but some fans are yet to get over their break up. Taking to her Facebook Live recently, Makhadzi hoped her fans would finally get the message she and KG will never be a thing again.

The musician took time up to catch up with her fans and share what she's been up to.

However, as soon as she went live, the first question asked pf the Red Card singer was “what really happened” between her and Master KG.

“What happened between Master KG and I is, we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool,” she said before telling fans they had to be OK with that because she has moved on and has a “jealous” boyfriend.

Watch the full video below: