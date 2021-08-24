Mzansi reacts to Netflix's 'Blood & Water' season 2 date announcement

Celebrities and fans of the Blood & Water series have reacted with excitement to the announcement of a date for the show's return.

The cast of the Netflix series took to social media on Monday announcing that the second season of the show would air on September 24 this year.

“The coolest kids in Africa are back with another season! Blood & Water S2 24.09.2021 Thanks for your patience guys can’t wait for y’all to see it!!" lead actress Ama Qhama wrote in an Instagram post.

Her co-star, Khosi Ngema, who plays Fikile Bhele in the series, also teased the show on her page writing: “Time for the truth to surface.”