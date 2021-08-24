‘She said yes!’ — Smitten Sello Maake ka Ncube gushes over his fiancée Pearl
Congratulatory messages are in order for veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube, who has shared the news that he asked for his partner Pearl Mbewe’s hand in marriage and she said “yes”.
Taking to his Instagram, Sello revealed he’s engaged to the love of his life.
“She said yes! Meet my wife Pearl Mbewe,” an overjoyed Sello shared.
The actor said he had made peace with being a bachelor after his last marriage failed but love wouldn’t let him.
“I made her the one and I never longed to find anyone any more. I had made peace with being single but now I know I’m ready to tell my story. Being happy is the way and she holds her own,” Sello wrote.
Pearl is a well-known brand specialist and has worked with people including Sakhumzi Makhubela and gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Pearl confirmed she's engaged to be married to Sello, adding that she wasn’t able to share details about their love story.
While he was MCing late actor Shona Ferguson’s memorial service earlier this month, Sello applauded Shona and Connie for loving each other for 20 years. He said he never had the same luck as his previous marriages were “short term”, but expressed his admiration for the Ferguson type of love.
“You know, after your 10th anniversary, I met Shona on the set of Scandal! and I used to say to him, ‘You know, you are a marathon runner. As for me, I seem to be sprinter. All my relationships and marriages are short distance, but you, you in for the long run. Hold on’, and he did,” Sello said.
Sello married Palesa Mboweni in 2013 but their marriage fizzled out after a few months,
Speaking to Sunday World earlier this year, a relative who did not want to be named opened up about Sello’s new relationship, saying the actor is head over heels in love, and content with the love of his life.
This is the first time The Queen actor has felt free to share his love story with the public.