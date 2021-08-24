‘She said yes!’ — Smitten Sello Maake ka Ncube gushes over his fiancée Pearl

Congratulatory messages are in order for veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube, who has shared the news that he asked for his partner Pearl Mbewe’s hand in marriage and she said “yes”.

Taking to his Instagram, Sello revealed he’s engaged to the love of his life.

“She said yes! Meet my wife Pearl Mbewe,” an overjoyed Sello shared.

The actor said he had made peace with being a bachelor after his last marriage failed but love wouldn’t let him.

“I made her the one and I never longed to find anyone any more. I had made peace with being single but now I know I’m ready to tell my story. Being happy is the way and she holds her own,” Sello wrote.

Pearl is a well-known brand specialist and has worked with people including Sakhumzi Makhubela and gospel singer Dr Winnie Mashaba.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Pearl confirmed she's engaged to be married to Sello, adding that she wasn’t able to share details about their love story.