DJ Zinhle posts first baby bump snap - thanks fans for celebrating with her and bae

Now that the cat's out the bag about her pregnancy, media personality DJ Zinhle is playing catch-up and starting to share her baby bump snaps, something her fans have been delighted to see.

Speculation that DJ Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz of Black Motion fame were expecting was rife on the TL for a month or two, until the DJ confirmed the news on Monday with an Instagram post.

While it's clear from the teaser of her upcoming reality show that the DJ is heavily pregnant by now, she took to Instagram to share a baby bump photo from earlier on in her pregnancy.

Thanking her fans for the overwhelming love after her pregnancy confirmation post, the DJ said, “Thank you for celebrating with me and Murdah Bongz”.

Check the snaps of Zinhle and her baby bump below: