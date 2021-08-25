TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle posts first baby bump snap - thanks fans for celebrating with her and bae

“Thank you for celebrating with me and Murdah Bongz,” said a happy and glowing DJ Zinhle.

Chrizelda Kekana Entertainment reporter
25 August 2021 - 11:00
DJ Zinhle has shared her baby bump snaps with fans.
Image: Supllied / via Stills By Tom

Now that the cat's out the bag about her pregnancy, media personality DJ Zinhle is playing catch-up and starting to share her baby bump snaps, something her fans have been delighted to see.

Speculation that DJ Zinhle and her bae Murdah Bongz of Black Motion fame were expecting was rife on the TL for a month or two, until the DJ confirmed the news on Monday with an Instagram post.

While it's clear from the teaser of her upcoming reality show that the DJ is heavily pregnant by now, she took to Instagram to share a baby bump photo from earlier on in her pregnancy.

Thanking her fans for the overwhelming love after her pregnancy confirmation post, the DJ said, “Thank you for celebrating with me and Murdah Bongz”.

Check the snaps of Zinhle and her baby bump below:

Along with confirmation of baby number two on board, Zinhle shared the news that she was joining the list of SA celebs who have reality shows.

DJ Zinhle left her fans both shook and happy when she showed off her baby bump on the teaser video for her new reality show titled Unexpected, which will air on the BET Africa channel next month.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE, an excited Zinhle shared her reason for finally opening up for fans to get a glimpse into all things Zinhle.

“I’ve never wanted to do a reality TV show, however this time around, I wanted my pregnancy to be different, and I wanted to enjoy it with those who I love closely, but still have the opportunity to share the experience with my fans later. I’m super-excited to share my experience now and partnering with BET Africa has allowed me some control in my narrative. It gives everyone a closer look into who I am, as a businesswoman, mom and public figure, which I think my fans are going to appreciate,” said the DJ.

