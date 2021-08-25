Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' on the TL
“People were terrorising me on social media and saying I ate the 2 million and I didn't even see a cent of that 2 million,'" maintained Lasizwe.
YouTuber and reality TV star Lasizwe Dambuza has set the record straight on what happened to the R2m in funds that he, along with other influencers, raised for students in March this year.
This comes after Lasizwe's timeline was flooded with tweets from tweeps asking for proof that the money landed in the hands of the “needy”, as was promised.
Trolls have been pestering Lasizwe for answers for months now and he's finally ready to refute the speculation.
“This has been popping up, I've been ignoring it ... it was long overdue for me to respond and say what happened because people were terrorising me on social media and saying I ate the 2 million and I didn't even see a cent of that 2 million. Everything was transferred to the Fundi organisation and they handled the proceedings,” he told TshisaLIVE.
The comedian, together with Sibu Mabena, King Aya and Takkies Dinwiddy started a #R10GoesALongWay initiative to aid students with their fees in March this year.
Lasizwe added that the organisation kept updating them about the funds but he felt that it was Fundi's responsibility to keep the public in the loop as well. He said he could not be faulted for not constantly updating tweeps because the project was a “first” of its kind for him and he was still learning.
Did you see what @lasizwe said @ChrisExcel102… athi “Student’s registration fees were paid” even Fundi says they working on it… YAZ’ mina I thought uLasizwe… never mind. https://t.co/Rhwpzo28Hd— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) August 24, 2021
Other tweeps have taken to the TL to testify that they received help or know people who had, from the money Lasizwe and the team raised.
Guys there is no need for fetching #Lasizwe, 17000 students applied for this Registration fee assistance campaign , NB : This was not a bursary but only Registration fee Assistance campaign, 166 students qualified to get their higher learning institution registration fee covered pic.twitter.com/ArmXufmkRF— Lerato (@MinisterofN) August 20, 2021
Lasizwe says he still has plans of being part of such an initiative in future, despite the social media trolls.
“I am planning to do projects like this [again] because, to be honest, in SA we have a government that sometimes does not do things. This project showed me that when we come together and encourage everybody to do some cool initiative to help people, it's more cool to see South Africans come together and help each other instead of waiting for external people to help us.
“I really want to continue doing this. It's quite fun and engaging and it's really cool helping people achieve their dreams and goals. Also, my career was built from fans. I wouldn't be Lasizwe today if it wasn't for my fans, so I really want to continue doing this and we're going to continue doing this. We're going to raise more money for students to go to university because I also didn't get the chance to go to university as I couldn't afford it,” he said.
While the dust settles, the YouTuber says he's focusing his energy now on his own brand.
“I'm working on Drink Or Tell The Truth season 2 - we're taking it international. There are also plans of my reality show coming back, but I'm still deciding because I'm still thinking of whether I want my personal life out there again. Living with Afrikaans is doing so well, and I'm working on a big campaign with my fictional character, so look out for that. It's going to be amazing.”