Oros Mampofu launches business with girlfriend Bianca: We’re on a mission to build a dynasty
Actor Oros Mampofu launched a restaurant in Bryanston, Gauteng, on Sunday called the Hotspots Grills, and swears this is the best move for him yet.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about his star-studded opening, the actor that he was not phased by the uncertainty of launching a restaurant in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“The reason we chose to have it in this time is because we chose more than just a sit down. We are trying to double up on the growing parts of the industry (Uber Eats and other online delivery platforms).
“The first day, it was out of this world. The idea was to tell a few friends, acquaintances and family members so we can have a bit of a welcoming to us moving into this industry. It was a big success,” he said.
Oros partnered with his girlfriend Bianca Carmichael in the business venture, saying they are building a legacy for their two-year-old daughter Aarya and future children.
“I decided to work with my partner because we have a beautiful daughter together and we are on a mission to build a dynasty and t something that will outlive us.”
“I knew I’d be partnering with someone who’d have five times the diligence, work ethic and resilience than any other partner I could’ve worked with. She would know she’s fighting not only for me, not only for her but she’s fighting to leave something for our daughter and the children we’ll have in the future.”
The Ghosted presenter said he uses his failures from a young age to drive him towards achieving his goals.
“My ambitions make me feel like when I come home, I’m a better family man. I failed a lot growing up. I wasn’t the smartest child by far. I was two years behind but everything was in place for me to pass, but I didn’t a lot of the time. Failing like that as a young child built resilience. Because of that failure I knew I was going to have to fight with everything I have if I was going to make it in the world.
“Plus my father is an entrepreneur of note. The hardest working man I know so seeing him hustle on an unconscious level taught me how to push. Even as an actor I use the same mindset. I go for it and go hard and unapologetically.”
He’s juggling entrepreneurship, fatherhood and life as an entertainer. For the most part of his career, Oros has been known as an actor, but tried his hand at presenting after joining MTV Base’s reality series Ghosted.
“I’ve been grateful to be working in these times and to be working a lot. This is my first show outside an actor. I’m showcasing who I am and my personality. It’s been an amazing experience because I’m learning a lot and growing.”