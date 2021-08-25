Oros Mampofu launches business with girlfriend Bianca: We’re on a mission to build a dynasty

Oros partnered with his girlfriend Bianca Carmichael in the business venture, saying they are building a legacy for their two-year-old daughter Aarya and future children.

“I decided to work with my partner because we have a beautiful daughter together and we are on a mission to build a dynasty and t something that will outlive us.”

“I knew I’d be partnering with someone who’d have five times the diligence, work ethic and resilience than any other partner I could’ve worked with. She would know she’s fighting not only for me, not only for her but she’s fighting to leave something for our daughter and the children we’ll have in the future.”

The Ghosted presenter said he uses his failures from a young age to drive him towards achieving his goals.

“My ambitions make me feel like when I come home, I’m a better family man. I failed a lot growing up. I wasn’t the smartest child by far. I was two years behind but everything was in place for me to pass, but I didn’t a lot of the time. Failing like that as a young child built resilience. Because of that failure I knew I was going to have to fight with everything I have if I was going to make it in the world.

“Plus my father is an entrepreneur of note. The hardest working man I know so seeing him hustle on an unconscious level taught me how to push. Even as an actor I use the same mindset. I go for it and go hard and unapologetically.”

He’s juggling entrepreneurship, fatherhood and life as an entertainer. For the most part of his career, Oros has been known as an actor, but tried his hand at presenting after joining MTV Base’s reality series Ghosted.

“I’ve been grateful to be working in these times and to be working a lot. This is my first show outside an actor. I’m showcasing who I am and my personality. It’s been an amazing experience because I’m learning a lot and growing.”