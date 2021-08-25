TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi says attacking doesn’t assist to educate people about Covid-19 vaccines

25 August 2021 - 13:00
Pearl wants people to inform and educate rather than attack when it comes to education about the Covid-19 vaccines.
Image: Instagram/Pearl Thusi

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi has come for those who are aggressive in their efforts to educate people about the Covid-19 vaccines, saying a little kindness and being more informative in their approach would have a better effect.

While the vaccine rollout is well under way in SA, many are still contemplating the decision.

The online debate has been vigorous as some protest against vaccination and others are for it.

Queen Sono's Pearl took to social media to share her thoughts on the arguments making their rounds on the TL.

The star said actions speak louder than words, and one needs to show the world what you believe in instead of attacking people with information about the vaccines.

Instead of aggression, Pearl suggests using a kinder and more impactful approach to educate. 

People listen to your actions, not your words. Show people what you stand for and live your truth. Attacking people about getting vaccinated is less impactful than being kind and informative,” she wrote.

Mzansi celebs haven't been afraid to share their thoughts on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccination.

Recently  musician Toya Delazy lambasted the idea of “forcing” vaccines on people as she believes it is is a “crime against humanity”.

Toya made her stance on vaccines clear and slammed the subtle manner in which “the powers that be” are treading on people's rights.

This must be the first illness in world history where the majority unaffected by it are forced to comply or lose the freedom to eat, dance, shout, travel, get educated or vote in society. You can't live basically.

“Vaccines are personal,. You take it to protect yourself not for others. I believe in freedom of choice first, not forcing them on young people or stripping away their livelihoods. This is a crime against humanity. We, the 99% who survive, are locked up like criminals,” Toya said.

