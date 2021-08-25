Sizwe Dhlomo says Beyoncé should have expected backlash after Tiffany & Co. shoot wearing 'SA yellow diamond'

The Tiffany Yellow Diamond, one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered, was found in Kimberley in 1878.

After the photo shoot made its rounds on social media, the global sensation received backlash for wearing the diamond. Being one of the largest rocks to leave SA, the controversy surrounding the diamond had fans questioning Beyoncé, wondering if the matter weighed heavily on her chest.

Kaya FM host Sizwe took to Twitter with his views after a Twitter user suggested that Beyoncé should have fired the person who didn't make her aware of the history of the diamond.

Sizwe said that being as famous and powerful as Beyoncé, she should have been aware of what was to come if she wore the diamond. He also stated that it was logical that the picture being published during a global pandemic, which has left many starving, would lead to people being upset about the display of wealth.

“At some point you just need to know that once you’re that big, everything is smoke. It’s a pandemic, people are starving, the global sentiment is anti-rich, carry that cross and live with it. That’s what being the top 1% comes with. She knew, if not, she should have,” said Sizwe.