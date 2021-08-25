Sizwe Dhlomo says Beyoncé should have expected backlash after Tiffany & Co. shoot wearing 'SA yellow diamond'
Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has weighed in on the criticisms Beyoncé received after she posed in a photo shoot wearing the classic Tiffany Yellow Diamond which was found in SA in 1878.
Music power couple Beyoncé and Jay Z were recently featured in a photo shoot with US luxury jewellery and speciality retailer Tiffany & Co.
In the classic look shots, Beyoncé can be seen donning an outfit reminiscent of the iconic Breakfast at Tiffany's/Audrey Hepburn black dress with mesh gloves. However, the most notable aspect of the shoot was the 128.54-carat yellow diamond worth $30m (about R448m).
The Tiffany Yellow Diamond, one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered, was found in Kimberley in 1878.
After the photo shoot made its rounds on social media, the global sensation received backlash for wearing the diamond. Being one of the largest rocks to leave SA, the controversy surrounding the diamond had fans questioning Beyoncé, wondering if the matter weighed heavily on her chest.
Kaya FM host Sizwe took to Twitter with his views after a Twitter user suggested that Beyoncé should have fired the person who didn't make her aware of the history of the diamond.
Sizwe said that being as famous and powerful as Beyoncé, she should have been aware of what was to come if she wore the diamond. He also stated that it was logical that the picture being published during a global pandemic, which has left many starving, would lead to people being upset about the display of wealth.
“At some point you just need to know that once you’re that big, everything is smoke. It’s a pandemic, people are starving, the global sentiment is anti-rich, carry that cross and live with it. That’s what being the top 1% comes with. She knew, if not, she should have,” said Sizwe.
He went on to say that he takes no issue with those who call out ostentatiousness, and Beyoncé should own that others felt excluded and angry after the shoot, as he believes it was intentional.
“I’ve got no problem with people calling out ostentatiousness. That same feeling that made you feel like that sh*t was worthy of an Instagram post, well, that’s the feeling that makes those that don’t have it feel excluded. Own that stunt! It’s what you wanted, right?” he said.
Other Mzansi stars weighed in on the SA diamond being owned by a US company. After Tiffany & Co. provided more information online about the yellow rock, Simphiwe Dana came for the company's claims of discovery, as she says it was stolen.
“We can’t still be using terms like ‘discovery’ to refer to colonial looting in 2021. This diamond was stolen from SA in 1878,” she wrote.
