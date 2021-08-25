'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach

Skeem Saam star Pearl Nikolić, née Maimela has revealed that she is now a ministering pastor.

The actress, best known for her role as Sonti on Skeem Saam, shared the news on Sunday saying that her family and friends had come to church to witness her preach for the first time.

“My grandparents are very excited for me. They had to drive all the way from KwaMhlanga to come see my first sermon and they were so proud. For them it's not about a different church, it's about the whole purpose of serving God. It made them more proud that I'm still along the foundation that they laid... everyone was happy, they just didn't see it because I was a little bit wild,” she tells TshisaLIVE.

Pearl says that she started her spiritual journey in February this year under the pastoral guide of Pastor David of Triumphant Church.

“I was fortunate and privileged to be guided by a powerful pastor... it's slowly growing on me and I don't think I'll be giving up on that any time soon. When you've got it, it's not easy for you to think of letting go. I found Joy in God and I wish anybody else can just feel the same and just devout themselves to him.”

“I can't say that this is something I woke up and decided to do. My grandparents are pastors for St John church and I grew up in that Christian background, serving the Lord as a young girl and helping them in the ministry and I grew up indecently sticking to that Christian life,” the star explained.