WATCH | LOL! Rachel and Siya Kolisi's son, Nicholas, prays for a baby brother — again!

25 August 2021 - 08:00
LOL! Rachel Kolisi's son Nicholas once again asked her for a baby brother.
Image: Instagram/Rachel Kolisi

Businesswoman Rachel and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's son, Nicholas, is hoping for a little brother.

Rachel, this week, shared some funny moments with her family, including an adorable exchange with her son at the beach on Instagram.

In one video, Nicholas can be seen standing with his hands in prayer and Rachel can be heard asking him “what are you doing?”

He responded: “I am praying for a baby brother.”

After praying, Nicholas can also be seen touching Rachel's stomach to feel if she had a baby yet.

“Nic made a few friends today who happened to be brothers, and asked if they could come home with us. After I said no, he started praying for a baby brother,” Rachel captioned the post.

This is not the first time Nicholas has asked his mom for a baby brother.

Last year, Rachel shared an early morning exchange with him, where he asked her for a baby brother.

Rachel and Siya have two children, Nicholas and the youngest, daughter Keziah.

They live with Siya's youngest siblings, Liyema and Liphelo.

