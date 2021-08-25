WATCH | LOL! Rachel and Siya Kolisi's son, Nicholas, prays for a baby brother — again!

Businesswoman Rachel and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's son, Nicholas, is hoping for a little brother.

Rachel, this week, shared some funny moments with her family, including an adorable exchange with her son at the beach on Instagram.

In one video, Nicholas can be seen standing with his hands in prayer and Rachel can be heard asking him “what are you doing?”

He responded: “I am praying for a baby brother.”

After praying, Nicholas can also be seen touching Rachel's stomach to feel if she had a baby yet.

“Nic made a few friends today who happened to be brothers, and asked if they could come home with us. After I said no, he started praying for a baby brother,” Rachel captioned the post.