DJ Zinhle is picking her battles wisely amid pregnancy 'backlash' by trolls
Media personality and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle has advised her fans to choose their fights wisely, as some arguments may just end in tears.
Taking to Twitter with a word of advice for her devoted followers, DJ Zinhle warned them against fighting with fools, as they may end up looking like the fool themselves.
She also reminded her followers to carefully choose when to fight or make an argument, as not all fights are there to be won.
“Allowing yourself to get into an argument with a fool makes you foolish too. Choose your battles ...” wrote Zinhle.
Allowing yourself to get into an argument with a fool makes you foolish too. Choose your battles…— #Indlovu #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) August 25, 2021
Though she didn't specify, Zinhle's fans felt she was responding generally to the few trolls who chose to “point out issues” instead of celebrating her pregnancy.
The star announced earlier this week that she is pregnant once more and is set to star in a reality TV show on Showmax titled Unexpected, and Twitter users have taken to social media to comment on her pregnancy.
The comments were mostly well wishes for Zinhle, her baby and her growing family. However, there were the odd few who seemed to have an issue with DJ Zinhle's bun in the oven.
DJ Zinhle is unmarried with a baby and expecting another baby with a different father and everyone busy "Wow, Congratulations Queen" mara Lerato wa ko Mabopane who's also in the same situation ba re ke sfebe— TheOneWithViolence (@CoverActs_RSA) August 25, 2021
🙄🙄
So DjZinhle is gonna trend all week, as if she is the first female to fall pregnant #djzinhle pic.twitter.com/1oyy1u94SB— Tebogow (@StLeeuw) August 25, 2021
We celebrat/congratulate a woman who is expecting her second child with two different men. Yet still unmarried.— Uncle Solomon (@SolomonAshoms) August 25, 2021
It shows how we are dysfunctional as a society and keep creating future problems today.
I will celebrate the child when she/he is born and not the mother. #djzinhle pic.twitter.com/dLoTBX6NgE
DJ Zinhle left her fans both shook and happy when she showed off her baby bump on the teaser video for the new show.
Taking to the reply section, many of the star's fans showed support for her choosing her battles and living her life regardless of the negative comments.
Check out the reactions below:
Like @KellyKhumaloZA always says you can only go to war with people that are as powerful as you are otherwise we ignore it and sweep under the carpet and move on.— Danica Khumalo (@KhumaloDanica) August 25, 2021
Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.— The Essex Exocet (@uAnelle) August 25, 2021
Babe u human so don't even let it be a thought kuwe what ppl are saying OKSALAYO you your own boss and have achieved more than the haters hating on you have. I love you❤️— Ziecoochie_fsefggddv (@zamadidi_za) August 25, 2021