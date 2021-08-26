TshisaLIVE

DJ Zinhle is picking her battles wisely amid pregnancy 'backlash' by trolls

26 August 2021 - 13:30
DJ Zinhle says she doesn't fight with fools on the TL!
DJ Zinhle says she doesn't fight with fools on the TL!
Image: Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

Media personality and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle has advised her fans to choose their fights wisely, as some arguments may just end in tears. 

Taking to Twitter with a word of advice for her devoted followers, DJ Zinhle warned them against fighting with fools, as they may end up looking like the fool themselves.

She also reminded her followers to carefully choose when to fight or make an argument, as not all fights are there to be won.

“Allowing yourself to get into an argument with a fool makes you foolish too. Choose your battles ...” wrote Zinhle.

Though she didn't specify, Zinhle's fans felt she was responding generally to the few trolls who chose to “point out issues” instead of celebrating her pregnancy.

The star announced earlier this week that she is pregnant once more and is set to star in a reality TV show on Showmax titled Unexpected, and Twitter users have taken to social media to comment on her pregnancy.

The comments were mostly well wishes for Zinhle, her baby and her growing family. However, there were the odd few who seemed to have an issue with DJ Zinhle's bun in the oven.

DJ Zinhle left her fans both shook and happy when she showed off her baby bump on the teaser video for the new show. 

Taking to the reply section, many of the star's fans showed support for her choosing her battles and living her life regardless of the negative comments.

Check out the reactions below:

READ MORE

DJ Zinhle posts first baby bump snap - thanks fans for celebrating with her and bae

“Thank you for celebrating with me and Murdah Bongz,” said a happy and glowing DJ Zinhle.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'I wish our father was still alive to witness your success' — DJ Zinhle's brother pens open letter to the DJ

DJ Zinhle's brother Zenzele Jiyane wrote a beautiful message for the DJ.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Halala! DJ Zinhle confirms pregnancy and 'Unexpected' reality TV show

Baby no. 2 is on the way! Kairo is getting a sibling and SA loves to see it.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Makhadzi sets the record straight on her relationship with Master KG TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘What Zakes did cannot be undone’ — SA applauds Zakes Bantwini’s ‘Osama’ hit ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘She said yes!’ — Smitten Sello Maake ka Ncube gushes over his fiancée Pearl TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Malema lets accusations fly regarding IEC, Ramaphosa and SA banks
Visual timeline of Biden's 'chaotic' withdrawal from Afghanistan