DJ Zinhle is picking her battles wisely amid pregnancy 'backlash' by trolls

Media personality and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle has advised her fans to choose their fights wisely, as some arguments may just end in tears.

Taking to Twitter with a word of advice for her devoted followers, DJ Zinhle warned them against fighting with fools, as they may end up looking like the fool themselves.

She also reminded her followers to carefully choose when to fight or make an argument, as not all fights are there to be won.

“Allowing yourself to get into an argument with a fool makes you foolish too. Choose your battles ...” wrote Zinhle.