'It was too much' — Gcina Nkosi talks about her 'lockdown' financial woes

The actress was also homesick and missing her family during the earlier days of the Covid-19 lockdown as she was unable to travel to see them.

“I couldn’t travel back home. I had to be in Joburg for three months away from my family and I am there alone. It was too much. I was affected a lot,” she said.

Regarding the criticism about the coronavirus lockdown and how the government has handled the pandemic, Gcina said politicians should be making decisions keeping in mind their passion for the nation as citizens. Otherwise, the actress feels that the virus will continue to affect us for decades to come.

“If they can sit down and talk about this as politicians and as people of SA, who love their country, I think they can come up with a good solution, to make this country a better place again, and even more.

But if they carry on like this, I don’t see us surviving until 2050,” she said.