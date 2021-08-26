MaMkhize on hopes that Royal AM will win soon: 'Victory is sweetest when you know defeat'

“It’s Match Day for us Royal AM. While the team has been adjusting to changes and learning to work together, we have one goal and that is to win!”

She said that the team has learnt a lesson or two from their last match and will be better prepared for their next matchup.

“We’ve learnt from our first game and are better prepared for this one. In my experience I’ve learnt that victory is sweetest when you've known defeat. To my boys, go out there and do your best, I believe in you boys! Royal AM Phambili!” she wrote.

