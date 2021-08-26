Shimza ignites gqom vs piano vs Afro house music genre fight over ‘Phuze Remix’

The TL was left a bit chaotic over whose genre it is after Shimza claimed Dlala Thokzin’s hit Phuze (Remix) is an Afro-house music song.

The fight between the Afro-house, amapiano and gqom genres among fans rages on in Mzansi after DJ Shimza ignited debate among tweeps about Phuze (Remix).

Taking to Twitter, the star stirred the pot after sharing his thoughts on the popular track featuring Sir Trill, Zaba and Rascoe Kaos and the late Mpura. The Congo Congo hitmaker took to social media to claim the hit song as Afro-house music, Shimza’s forte.

“We claiming this song as Afro-house, let’s not argue!” wrote Shimza.