Amapiano star Jobe London slams health claims and death hoax

Jobe London, real name Thabang Thanyane, has set the record straight on his health.

Jobe fell victim to a death hoax after a Facebook user declared him dead and the post went viral.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the amapiano star slammed the hoax and people on the socials for being insensitive.

“Y'all are so insensitive,” the Sukendleleni hitmaker said.