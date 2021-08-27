Cassper Nyovest shares pet peeves of being famous: 'People expect you to be so perfect'

Musician and self-proclaimed future-billionaire Cassper Nyovest has aired his frustrations on the trials and tribulations of being a celebrity.

One of the latest in entertainment to tackle celebrity culture and bring a fresh, hot take on it, Cassper took to social media to complain about the supposed standard of perfection that celebrities are expected to live up to.

Saying that he hates the feeling of “being controlled”, the star finds it demanding that people always expect him to be “perfect”.

“There's nothing I hate like being controlled, and being a celebrity is one of the most demanding things one can ever be. People expect you to be so perfect,” wrote Cassper.

The rapper also felt that even if a celebrity does meet others' expectations of perfection, others will always find fault. Mufasa admitted that all he wants to do is be himself and not live by others' expectations of him.

“Even if you are perfect, they still break you apart. I still struggle with that concept cause I just wanna be myself fully,” said Cassper.

Fans weighed in on the expectations society has set for celebrities. Some felt that Cassper should ignore the haters and live life the way he wants to, while others commented that this is just the way celebrity culture works in SA. Check out their views: