Comfortable and happy: Zulu Mkhathini on album release after four-year break

Mthokozisi "Zulu" Mkhathini has made his musical comeback. He launched his album, Spirit of Ubuntu, on Friday.

The rapper says he took a four-year hiatus to work on himself and rethink his mission.

“The first thing was just finding self. I spent a lot of time introspecting and speaking to myself and understanding why I'm changing ... I was doing music and venturing into business.

“It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears. It took a lot of courage, discomfort. It took a lot from me and it took time. There was just so many things that I can't begin to describe this journey in one sentence because it completely changed my being,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Speaking on launching his solo career and leaving Durban hip-hop group Dream Team, the rapper said he would release an interview later this year on the matter because there were a lot of things that contributed to their fallout.

“It was a culmination of things ... I can't pin it on one thing, it was a lot of things. It was moving to Joburg, trying a new environment, it was me getting on TV, it was me wanting to explore other things, it was the guys getting kids.”