Fans in their feels after Kanye West samples Lauryn Hill's 'Doo-Wop' on 'Donda'
The internet was left raving after Kanye West's performance of his latest album Donda in Chicago, USA, revealing that his latest mix on the album features a sample of legendary 90s singer Lauryn Hill.
Since Kanye's Donda doesn't seem to be making it's way to streaming platforms any time soon, the world has been hooked on Kanye's stellar performances of his hottest drop.
On Thursday night, the star took to the stage at Soldier Field stadium in Chicago.
With new twists and turns every time he takes to the stage, it's no wonder fans were truly vibing after it was revealed the star sampled Hill's Doo-Wop (That Thing) from the title song on her debut 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
The star also featured unexpected artists such as Da Baby and Marilyn Manson.
In the performance, many were also treated to a surprise appearance from Kim Kardashian in a white wedding dress.
With many across the globe taking to the internet to share their thoughts, the Twitter verdicts are in. Check them out below:
Kanye really set himself on fire and then got married within the span of 5 minutes 😭😭 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/q3QfbtOtd8— shai (@PlayoffShai) August 27, 2021
Ye used the lauryn hill classic on the album #Donda pic.twitter.com/j8Vegmvhc9— Tycarii (@therealbuckzzz) August 27, 2021
LAURYN HILL SAMPLE Mr.West is back…sheeeeesh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DONDA pic.twitter.com/AiKH3K7Ggl— Steeez (@Round_vii) August 27, 2021
lauryn hill samples are still undefeated #DONDA pic.twitter.com/16fTlE4KZS— Nicole (@nnicoleeez) August 27, 2021
We finally got this Lauryn Hill song after so long and it’s amazing #DONDA pic.twitter.com/Rqc7rmf7Um— Steez (@Steez_HH) August 27, 2021
OH MY GOD THE LAURYN HILL SAMPLE TRACK IS ON #DONDA INJECT ITTTTT pic.twitter.com/zoRFd7QI8l— HndrxxJr. (SeunLdn_ reborn) (@yslurkz) August 27, 2021
Did Kanye just end the event by getting back together with Kim Kardashian? #DONDA pic.twitter.com/eHVHzOB83b— Jay Shah (@TheJayShah3) August 27, 2021
Last time we were treated to a performance of Donda, fans were living after the live-streamed performance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
In a surprising moment during the performance, Jay Z can be heard on the last track of the album. A moment which had wigs snatched!
The pair's beef had been going on since they last worked together on Drake's 2016 Pop Style. However, it seems they have decided to bury the hatchet and bring their musical forces together for good.
“Hova and Yeezus, Like Moses, and Jesus, You’re not in control of my thesis,” said Jay Z on the track, signalling the pair are back together again and better than ever.