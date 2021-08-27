Rapper Maggz opens up about his social media hiatus, music comeback

Maggz has revealed he's making a musical comeback after being quite for a while.

The rapper took to social media on Thursday to apologise to his fans for going mum since November last year.

“I would like to thank my fans while I've been quiet and trying to figure things out. I know I haven't been as engaging on social media as I possibly could've been for sticking with me no matter what. Your love and patience over the years is what has kept me going,” he wrote.

Maggz said while he was away he embarked on a new journey and was working on music behind the scenes.

“I'd like to assure you I've been working behind the scenes. My journey in music is a story still being written and nowhere to the end. The past few months have been a journey for my team and I as we've embarked on a new voyage, a new sound rooted in South African kasi culture and lifestyle.