Scam alert — SABC warns of fake ‘boot camp’ targeting unemployed actors
The public broadcaster has dismissed a poster circulating on social media about a training boot camp targeting unemployed actors.
The poster was shared this week and claimed notable actors including Leleti Khumalo, Katlego Danke, Motlatsi Mafetshe, Khabonina Qubeka and Lindani Nkosi would be training facilitators at a six-week “intensive acting training” boot camp.
The organisers of the camp charge a R500 “commitment fee” which covers admission, accommodation in Johannesburg, acting manuals, catering and a certificate.
The poster includes the SABC logo and website address.
The SABC warned the public about the advert, saying it was not in any way involved in the camp.
It said the poster contained misleading information and was a scam.
“The SABC has noted communications regarding a boot camp involving SABC talent on social media platforms and would like to state this is a scam and this camp is not affiliated with the SABC in any way.
“The SABC would like to warn and plead with the public not to pay any money to join the boot camp training because this is a scam,” said SABC.
Mafetshe also warned his fans and followers about the scam.
“Run away. There’s no such thing. I’m not part of this and using my picture for criminal activities e ka sespane (will not work),” he said.
This is not the first time this type of scam targeting hopeful actors has been debunked by the SABC or one of its production teams.
Previously popular shows Muvhango and Uzalo warned the public about fake auditions being held in Johannesburg for actors.
“Uzalo is definitely not holding auditions. Any reports that the production is holding auditions are false, and we urge the public to ignore these announcements and to look to the official Uzalo Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages for any announcements about such developments,” Uzalo publicist Marang Setshwaelo said at the time.
Last week, the eThekwini municipality warned job-seekers about scam artists posing as Durban metro police officers and “selling jobs”.
Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said municipal jobs were not for sale.
“The modus operandi is that the scamsters contact individuals and promise them permanent employment within the metro police department for a fee. The scamsters request money be paid to a cellphone number via instant money transfer at stores,” said Mayisela.
“The municipality would not ask people seeking employment to pay for any job.”