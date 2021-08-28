Ayanda Thabethe hits back at those who say she hates her hair after saying Jay-Z needs a haircut
Model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has hit back at those who say she hates her natural hair after taking to Twitter with some fashion advice for Jay-Z.
What may have been an innocent suggestion of a haircut left Twitter unimpressed.
After Jay-Z and Beyoncé had tongues wagging after an exclusive photo shoot with Tiffany & Co, many were abuzz about the looks pulled off by the power couple, and the controversial Tiffany Yellow Diamond that had many up in arms.
However, Ayanda weighed in Jay-Z's latest free-forming dreadlocks hairdo that seemed to be the centre of attention for the media personality.
Getting a thumbs down, Ayanda took to Twitter to say Jay-Z should consider cutting his hair.
“But Jay-Z needs to cut his hair no ways,” she wrote.
This lead to much backlash from Twitter users.
Some felt that Ayanda was hating on Jay-Z's natural hair as she was not proud of wearing “her own” hair.
says a person who wears fake hair proudly….. let’s see how confident you are in your natural hair ngaphambi kokuba utshele abantu ukuthi benzeni with their hair…. ungaqali into ongeke uyimele 🙄🙄🙄— Mapholoba (@wele_fuze) August 23, 2021
First show us your own hair, you are constantly on wigs and criticizing people that wear their own,— Porsche (@khangelwam1) August 23, 2021
You don’t see the obvious problem here?
Your comment is the reason why he has to keep his hair. We have to break the stereotype, black hair texture should be a norm, not something to be corrected.— B3ri Blak (@iamberryblack) August 23, 2021
However, the star didn't take the comments lying down. Directly responding to the tweeps, Ayanda said that she loves her own hair and other hairstyles. She also reassured the user that her hair is in good condition and her hairline is intact.
“No offence sis but I’m one of those people who actually loves wearing my own hair, as I do other hairstyles. My hairline is intact and my hair is healthy. Hope that puts you at ease,” said Ayanda.
No offense sis but I’m one of those people who actually loves wearing my own hair as I do other hairstyles. My hairline is intact and my hair is healthy. Hope that puts you at ease. https://t.co/Qmk4HZWf1J pic.twitter.com/x2LNPhatdC— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) August 23, 2021
She went on to lambaste those who say that her hair is thin from wearing weaves. Ayanda reminded her followers that wearing a weave doesn't mean she hates her natural hair.
“This girl said my hair is thin ... where hhayi, Twitter will have you arguing with weird people. Wearing a weave doesn’t automatically mean you don’t like your own hair ..." she said.
This girl said my hair is thin ... where hhay, Twitter will have you arguing with weird people. Wearing a weave doesn’t automatically mean you don’t like your own hair ... pic.twitter.com/aiXSIn3aKl— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) August 23, 2021
She was also accused of believing that African hair natural and uncombed looks “dirty”. But Ayanda felt that in her opinion, the hairstyle isn't a good look on the rapper and producer.
“No. Just because I don’t think this hairstyle suits him ... opinion.” she wrote.
No. Just because I don’t think this hairstyle suits him ... personal opinion ... https://t.co/RqsBS2Fpun— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) August 23, 2021
Many of our faves often weigh in on the hair debate and stirring the pot. Just recently, Poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who is often outspoken about the topic of natural hair, recently said SA’s rich and famous glamorise selling alcohol and “foreign hair” to fans, comparing it to an addiction.
She went on to compare the selling of weaves and wigs to distributing illegal substances, saying as a society we are dealing with an “addiction” to buying hair.
“Selling weaves is no different to selling drugs. We are dealing with an addiction,” she wrote.
Selling weaves is no different to selling drugs.— ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) June 3, 2021
We are dealing with an addiction.