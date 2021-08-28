Ayanda Thabethe hits back at those who say she hates her hair after saying Jay-Z needs a haircut

Model and TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe has hit back at those who say she hates her natural hair after taking to Twitter with some fashion advice for Jay-Z.

What may have been an innocent suggestion of a haircut left Twitter unimpressed.

After Jay-Z and Beyoncé had tongues wagging after an exclusive photo shoot with Tiffany & Co, many were abuzz about the looks pulled off by the power couple, and the controversial Tiffany Yellow Diamond that had many up in arms.