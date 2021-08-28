Gugu Khathi dedicates heartfelt post to DJ Tira on his birthday

DJ Tira recently celebrated another trip around the sun and his wife Gugu Khathi was filled with gratitude for another year of life together, and took to social media to pen a sweet letter to her hubby for his birthday.

On Instagram, Gugu explained how special Tira's birthdays are to her.

“Tira, it’s your special day today — I love your birthdays because they are a reminder that when God made you he had me in mind. He knew that one day our paths would cross and the missing puzzle piece would then complete my picture,” she wrote.

The businesswoman thanked Tira for being the best husband, father and partner in everything. She dubbed him “God's unforgettable gift” and said that she thanked God for him daily.

“Here's to you best friend, best hubby, best dad , best partner in all things ... May God bless you on your special day and make all your dreams come true, as you have been doing with a lot of people. I love you. Happy birthday my ride or die.”

Gugu even made a cute video for her bae.

Check it out below: