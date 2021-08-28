WATCH | 'It's our time!' — an excited Sho Madjozi gets vaccinated

Vaccination for people between 18 and 35 years old is under way and Sho Madjozi shared her experience with the fans.

Taking to Twitter on Friday the John Cena hitmaker shared a video of her getting the jab at the Power House vaccination pop up.

“Just arrived at Power House in Houghton, Johannesburg for my vaccine! They have a vaccination pop-up taking both registered and non-registered vaccines until 6pm today,” she wrote.