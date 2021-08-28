TshisaLIVE

WATCH | 'It's our time!' — an excited Sho Madjozi gets vaccinated

28 August 2021 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Sho Madjozi shared her excitement as she got vaccinated.
Sho Madjozi shared her excitement as she got vaccinated.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Vaccination for people between 18 and 35 years old is under way and Sho Madjozi shared her experience with the fans.

Taking to Twitter on Friday the John Cena hitmaker shared a video of her getting the jab at the Power House vaccination pop up.

“Just arrived at Power House in Houghton, Johannesburg for my vaccine! They have a vaccination pop-up taking both registered and non-registered vaccines until 6pm today,” she wrote.

With Covid-19 still posing a threat to many lives worldwide, many more celebrities have been sharing their vaccination journeys on social media as Mzansi anticipated their turn in the vaccination rollout.

SA is now on phase three of the vaccination rollout where people aged 18 and older can get the jab, targeting 22,500,000 of the country's population.

Activist and poet Lebo Mashile is another celebrity who has been vocal about their journey of getting vaccinated and advocating for it.

“Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to Covid-19. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitising my hands. Being vaccinated means that should I contract Covid-19, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, and I will not die. I’ll live,” she wrote.

READ MORE

Sho Madjozi shows gratitude to Tsonga music icon Dr Thomas Chauke

"I just want to thank Dr Thomas Chauke without whom this project would not have been what it is," wrote Sho Madjozi.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Sho Madjozi thanks fans for supporting Xitsonga mixtape

"I made music that was for me, for my soul and for the absolute love and respect I have for Xitsonga music."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

LEVELS! Sho Madjozi is on a billboard in Times Square, New York

"A village girl in Times Square," said Sho Madjozi.
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane’s daughter speaks on continuing her father's legacy of giving TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana welcome their bundle of joy! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...