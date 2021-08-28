WATCH | 'It's our time!' — an excited Sho Madjozi gets vaccinated
Vaccination for people between 18 and 35 years old is under way and Sho Madjozi shared her experience with the fans.
Taking to Twitter on Friday the John Cena hitmaker shared a video of her getting the jab at the Power House vaccination pop up.
“Just arrived at Power House in Houghton, Johannesburg for my vaccine! They have a vaccination pop-up taking both registered and non-registered vaccines until 6pm today,” she wrote.
Just like that 🤗😁💉 #VaccineRollOutSA 🧡💃🏽 it’s our time pic.twitter.com/trzR7YVIJO— What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) August 20, 2021
With Covid-19 still posing a threat to many lives worldwide, many more celebrities have been sharing their vaccination journeys on social media as Mzansi anticipated their turn in the vaccination rollout.
SA is now on phase three of the vaccination rollout where people aged 18 and older can get the jab, targeting 22,500,000 of the country's population.
Activist and poet Lebo Mashile is another celebrity who has been vocal about their journey of getting vaccinated and advocating for it.
“Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to Covid-19. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitising my hands. Being vaccinated means that should I contract Covid-19, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, and I will not die. I’ll live,” she wrote.
Getting the vaccine does not make me immune to COVID. I still have to play it safe by wearing a mask in public, social distancing, and sanitizing my hands. Being vaccinated means that should contract COVID, I won’t end up in hospital on a ventilator, & I will not die. I’ll live.— Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021