'I don't remember working with Vatiswa Ndara' - Mayihlome Tshwete's home affairs joke has the streets in stitches

Former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete had the internet in a mess this week when he cracked a joke about actress Vatiswa Ndara's stint on the popular TV series Home Affairs.

It all started when a social media user shared snaps of Vatiswa's character on the show, claiming she “killed this role on Home Affairs”.

While the streets were discussing her acting, Mayihlome cracked a joke about not working with her at the government department.

“I don't remember working with her, but it was a big department,” he said.