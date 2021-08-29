TshisaLIVE

'I don't remember working with Vatiswa Ndara' - Mayihlome Tshwete's home affairs joke has the streets in stitches

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
29 August 2021 - 12:00
Mayihlome Tshwete had people in stitches with his joke. File photo
Mayihlome Tshwete had people in stitches with his joke. File photo
Image: KARL ROGERS © Business Day Wanted

Former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete had the internet in a mess this week when he cracked a joke about actress Vatiswa Ndara's stint on the popular TV series Home Affairs.

It all started when a social media user shared snaps of Vatiswa's character on the show, claiming she “killed this role on Home Affairs”.

While the streets were discussing her acting, Mayihlome cracked a joke about not working with her at the government department.

“I don't remember working with her, but it was a big department,” he said.

The streets were in stitches at the joke, with even transport minister Fikile Mbalula having a laugh.

Others carried on the joke with puns that would make your dad proud.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mayihlome Tshwete and Mbalula vs Maimane: Inside the trio’s spicy Twitter exchange

Political squabbles continue to play out in public with transport minister Fikile Mbalula and former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete ...
Politics
7 months ago

Mayihlome Tshwete pokes fun at Masechaba Ndlovu's spokesperson announcement

Masechaba Ndlovu was appointed spokesperson by minister Nathi Mthethwa, who took to Twitter to break the news on Thursday.
News
1 year ago

Vatiswa Ndara supports Rami Chuene after she was reportedly axed for #IStandWithVatiswa

Vati's come out in support of Rami publicly
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. DJ Black Coffee provides clarity on 'beef' with Zakes Bantwini and why he won't ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane’s daughter speaks on continuing her father's legacy of giving TshisaLIVE
  3. Halala! Nyaniso Dzedze and his wife Yana welcome their bundle of joy! TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Skeem Saam' star Pearl 'Sonti' Nikolić talks about her calling to preach TshisaLIVE
  5. Lasizwe breaks his silence on R2m raised for students after being 'terrorised' ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...