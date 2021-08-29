'I don't remember working with Vatiswa Ndara' - Mayihlome Tshwete's home affairs joke has the streets in stitches
Former home affairs spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete had the internet in a mess this week when he cracked a joke about actress Vatiswa Ndara's stint on the popular TV series Home Affairs.
It all started when a social media user shared snaps of Vatiswa's character on the show, claiming she “killed this role on Home Affairs”.
While the streets were discussing her acting, Mayihlome cracked a joke about not working with her at the government department.
“I don't remember working with her, but it was a big department,” he said.
dont remember working with her.....but it was a big department https://t.co/G04da0lj19— The Watcher (@MTshwete) August 25, 2021
The streets were in stitches at the joke, with even transport minister Fikile Mbalula having a laugh.
Others carried on the joke with puns that would make your dad proud.
She might have been on some “special leave” perhaps...for the whole time you were there 😂😂😂— Computer_Love (@hopemasangane) August 25, 2021
TimesLIVE