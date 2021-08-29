Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by how Lasizwe has been treated on Twitter

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has expressed her heartbreak over the “ill” treatment of her baby brother and reality TV show star Lasizwe on social media, since people on Twitter began demanding answers over the R2m Lasizwe and his friends raised for students earlier this year.

Lasizwe, together with Sibu Mabena, King Aya and Takkies Dinwiddy, started a #R10GoesALongWay initiative to aid students with their fees in March this year and tweeps have recently called him out to explain what happened to the funds raised.

To end speculation, Lasizwe took to social media to release an official statement on Saturday.

In his live video, the star thanked everyone who contributed to raise the R2m. He then explained that due to lack of experience with fundraising projects for students, he and his team enlisted the help of and partnered with an organisation called Fundi to disperse the funds.

Even though she's currently living it up in Dubai with her bae, Khanyi showed up on the TL to support her brother. She said she was heartbroken by trolls looking to vilify Lasizwe, forgetting that he started a good gesture out of kindness.

“This breaks my heart, not only because you are my brother but how a good gesture could turn so bad and we forget the intention behind Lasizwe starting this,” Khanyi said before tasking Fundi to be transparent about the funds to help clear Lasizwe's name.