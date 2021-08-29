Khanyi Mbau heartbroken by how Lasizwe has been treated on Twitter
Media personality Khanyi Mbau has expressed her heartbreak over the “ill” treatment of her baby brother and reality TV show star Lasizwe on social media, since people on Twitter began demanding answers over the R2m Lasizwe and his friends raised for students earlier this year.
Lasizwe, together with Sibu Mabena, King Aya and Takkies Dinwiddy, started a #R10GoesALongWay initiative to aid students with their fees in March this year and tweeps have recently called him out to explain what happened to the funds raised.
To end speculation, Lasizwe took to social media to release an official statement on Saturday.
In his live video, the star thanked everyone who contributed to raise the R2m. He then explained that due to lack of experience with fundraising projects for students, he and his team enlisted the help of and partnered with an organisation called Fundi to disperse the funds.
Even though she's currently living it up in Dubai with her bae, Khanyi showed up on the TL to support her brother. She said she was heartbroken by trolls looking to vilify Lasizwe, forgetting that he started a good gesture out of kindness.
“This breaks my heart, not only because you are my brother but how a good gesture could turn so bad and we forget the intention behind Lasizwe starting this,” Khanyi said before tasking Fundi to be transparent about the funds to help clear Lasizwe's name.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this week, Lasizwe addressed the questions about the money.
“This has been popping up, I've been ignoring it ... it was long overdue for me to respond and say what happened because people were terrorising me on social media and saying I ate the 2-million and I didn't even see a cent of that 2-million. Everything was transferred to the Fundi organisation and they handled the proceedings,” he told TshisaLIVE.
In his statement on social media, Lasizwe gave his version of events once more.
“Hello to everyone watching. This is the last time I address this and talk about this. First of all, I’d like to thank everyone who contributed to the 'R10 goes a long way initiative'. If it wasn’t for your contributions, we wouldn’t have raised R2m. Second of all, myself and my team members, we are not crowd funders. We have never done crowdfunding before. It’s our first time and due to it being our first time we said we do not want to make any mistakes. We said you know what? Let’s partner up with an organisation called Fundi because they have access to universities. They have access to see which students have registered,” he said.
“We transferred all the money to Fundi’s account. And even some companies were still waiting for tax clearance and those companies were told to transfer that money to Fundi’s account. Fundi will administer everything. It brings me to this point ... Actually why those students who benefited from the initiative are so quiet? Why are you quiet? You guys are seeing there’s fire, people are fighting and you guys are quiet. Can all the students who benefited from this initiative stand up and say that ‘my registration got paid?’” he added.