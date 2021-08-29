OPINION | Amapiano isn't for those who have ''jumped' ship — let the new kids shine

The popularity of amapiano is already well established globally. It took a while for that to happen. Now it seems like everyone wants a slice of the pie, but perhaps “everyone” should leave amapiano to those who stuck with the genre from day one ... you know those who truly value it?

Don't get me wrong, amapiano is probably the best thing to come from SA soil since the Cullinan diamond and Mrs Ball's chutney. It's dynamic, fun, and gets groove pumping. Arguably, it's one of SA's best takes on house music and partygoers know this.

In fact, local and international audiences are totes feeling the yanos. So much so that UK singer Jorja Smith also jumped onto the yanos vibe recently.

Her song All Of That with Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz was intended to show the world the effect of amapiano. Still, it did everything except that for the originators of the genre: it felt to most local amapiano artists like another version of expropriation ... without compensation.

To the people who “home brewed” the genre, Jorja's take was labelled “a distorted version of amapiano”. It lacked SA authenticity plus SA artists who cultivated the genre should be getting more recognition for their contributions and should have been “consulted” at the very least.

After the release of Jorja's single, many of the biggest names in amapiano, like DJ Maphorisa, took to social media to criticise the direction and approach the two international artists decided to take.

See ... amapiano is a nuanced genre. Offshoots from deep house, jazz and kwaito music using high-pitched piano melodies low tempo 90s house rhythms and percussions. And while music is a universal language, able to connect all humans, for us in Mzansi the sound evokes a deep sense of nostalgia. With the genre being so specific, it's very difficult for us to divorce ourselves from those who pioneered the genre.

That is why Jorja's claims on amapiano are futile without considering those who carefully crafted what we can enjoy at the jol.

But considering all this, can we even say that for all SA artists it's free game when it comes to the genre? A couple of months ago, Prince Kaybee said that we should rather leave amapiano to the actual amapiano kids instead of people who have jumped ship from their genre.