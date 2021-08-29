Pebetsi Matlaila reveals therapy helped her to stop being ‘afraid’ of weakness

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila was recently candid about going to therapy, saying she has had a positive experience and a moment of self-actualisation.

Taking to Instagram to chat about mental health and her personal journey, the star said her day was blessed after she had a chat with her therapist.

Pebetsi revealed she was shown a whole new world she had never seen before after attending a therapy session, and was thankful to her therapist for taking her on the journey.

“Today was such a blessing. When I went to see my therapist, I was opened up to a world I didn’t know existed,” she said.

The actress went on to talk about how through therapy, she was discovering new things about herself. She said through vulnerability, she has learned to find the power within.

“I discovered new depths about me that I didn’t even know were there. It is when we are vulnerable that we find our power,” she said.

“Tomorrow, I won’t be afraid to admit when I am weak,” she said.