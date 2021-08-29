TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Bubbles & fun times! Inside Kim Jayde's star-studded penthouse party

29 August 2021 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Kim Jayde hosts a star studded birthday.
Image: Instagram/ Kim Jayde

Kim Jayde recently hosted close friends and celebrities at Radisson Blu Hotel in Sandton for her birthday celebration. 

The lifestyle influencer had the likes of Shekinah, Blxckie, MTV Base' Tshego and more at a triple-story penthouse in the heart of Sandton,

She took to social media to share some pictures from her event.

The media personality had a lot to celebrate for her birthday as she's been affiliated with renowned brands and is getting much needed attention after taking the plunge to pursue her dreams. 

Kim Jayde quit her presenting job at MTV Base to launch her own production company called Kim Jayde Productions and has been thriving. 

“I don’t have a single regret. It was a long decision I was struggling with because,  obviously, I had been working there for more than three years. They helped me grow and learn. There’s so much I learnt in production,” she said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the media personality admitted that it was not an easy step for her to take.

“Leaving was very difficult because it was guaranteed income and it was being on TV, and that’s everyone's dream. I thought I had to try it out on my own and luckily by the time I left I had amazing relationships with brands. People understand what I’m trying to do with my business,” she said.

